Mississippi Braves Announce 2019 Home Game Times, Fireworks Dates

January 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS. - The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are pleased to announce home game times and fireworks dates for the 2019 season. The upcoming season marks the 15th season of Braves baseball at Trustmark Park.

Opening Night, Wed., April 10 vs. Mobile will start at 6:35 pm and include the first of 14 post-game fireworks shows of 2019. Regular Monday through Friday games will begin at 6:35 pm, while Saturday games, featuring post-game fireworks, will start at 6:05 pm. Sunday games from April through June will begin at 1:05 pm with one exception being on Memorial Day weekend, May 26, also featuring post-game fireworks. Sunday games in July through Sept. will start at 5:05 pm.

The M-Braves will host five Education Day/Camp Day games beginning at 10:35 am (April 22 vs. Montgomery, April 23 vs. Montgomery, May 8 vs. Pensacola, June 26 vs. Jackson (TN) and July 9 vs. Biloxi) and two Business Person's Special games at 1:05 pm (Aug. 14 vs. Birmingham and Aug. 21 vs. Pensacola. The M-Braves will conclude the season on Labor Day, Sept. 2 vs. Chattanooga at 1:05 pm.

The Mississippi Braves will once again host an Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza at Trustmark Park on Thurs., July 4, following the 6:35 pm contest vs. Biloxi.

2019 Home Schedule Breakdown:

By Month:

April - 10 games

May - 15 games

June - 15 games

July - 10 games

August - 18 games

September - 2 games

By Day:

Monday - 7 games

Tuesday - 7 games

Wednesday - 10 games

Thursday - 13 games

Friday - 11 games

Saturday - 11 games

Sunday - 11 games

By Team:

Biloxi - 21 games

Birmingham - 10 games

Chattanooga - 10 games

Jackson, TN - 15 games

Jacksonville - 21 games

Mobile - 20 games

Montgomery - 10 games

Pensacola - 23 games

Tennessee - 10 games

The M-Braves will open the 2019 season on the road against the Tennessee Smokies, April 4-8, before beginning the 15th season at Trustmark Park against the Mobile BayBears, April 10-14.

Game times are subject to change. The full 2019 promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Individual game tickets will go on sale in March. Season tickets and sponsorship packages for the 2019 season are on sale now. Don't miss out on one of the best benefits packages in professional sports. For more information or to pick out your seats today, stop by the Mississippi Braves front office or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 8, 2019

Mississippi Braves Announce 2019 Home Game Times, Fireworks Dates - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.