Missions to Re-Air 2019 Home Opener as Part of #MiLBAtHomeOpener Initiative

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions in conjunction with Minor League Baseball are launching the #MiLBAtHomeOpener initiative on Thursday, April 9. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was set to begin on Thursday but has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Throughout the day on Thursday fans are encouraged to reply or DM the Missions' social channels with pictures of them and their families sporting their Missions or Flying Chanclas gear and use #MiLBAtHomeOpener and #ShowYourColors. Fans who submit pictures will automatically qualify to win a pair of tickets to a future Missions game. The Missions will select random winners throughout the day.

At 5:00 PM CT on Thursday, April 9 a link to the Missions' dramatic 2019 home opening victory over the Memphis Redbirds will be posted on the Missions' social channels for fans to relive the historic moment.

In addition, the Missions' team store will run a flash sale from Thursday-Sunday, April 12 online with all Missions and Flying Chanclas gear available at 25% off the original price.

