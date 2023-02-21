Missions to Host Two Exhibition Games against Monclova

February 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions announce that the club will be hosting the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League for two exhibition games on April 1st and 2nd. The game on Saturday, April 1st will be a 6:05 p.m. start time. The game on Sunday, April 2nd will be a 1:05 p.m. start time.

The Missions roster has not been announced but the field staff for the 2023 season will consist of new personnel.

Luke Montz will serve as the Missions manager this season after previously managing Single-A Salem and Short-Season Lowell in the Red Sox Organization. Jeff Andrews, former Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach, will be the club's pitching coach. Pat O'Sullivan will be the team's hitting coach and former Missions player Felipe Blanco will serve as bench coach.

The Monclova roster contains a number of former Major Leaguers including Hector Santiago, Mike Montgomery and Chris Carter.

Santiago played 10 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Seattle Mariners. After some success with the White Sox, the southpaw was named to his lone All-Star team in 2015 as a member of the Angels. That year, he went 9-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts.

Montgomery, a former first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals, played six seasons in Major League Baseball from 2015-2020. In nearly 200 outings and 541 innings pitched, he put together a career earned run average of 3.84. After being traded by the Seattle Mariners to the Chicago Cubs, Montgomery won a World Series title with the club in 2016.

The Monclova coaching staff is highlighted by former Major League manager Edwin Rodriguez who will serve as the club's skipper. Following a brief playing career that resulted in Rodriguez appearing in 11 games at the big-league level, he became a scout with the Minnesota Twins. The Puerto Rico native secured his first managerial position in 1999 with Hudson Valley. Rodriguez was named interim manager of the Miami Marlins in 2010 and held that role from June 23rd until June 19th, 2011. Most recently, he was the manager for Triple-A El Paso during the 2021 season.

Tickets for the exhibition matchups will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 1st. Tickets will range from $10.00 to $30.00. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2nd with first pitch schedule for 1:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets will go on sale March 1st. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 21, 2023

Missions to Host Two Exhibition Games against Monclova - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.