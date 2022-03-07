Missions to Host Job Fair on Thursday, March 10th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions and their catering service, Diamond Creations, will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 10th from 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The Missions are looking to fill multiple 2022 seasonal positions in the following categories: gameday team store employees, gameday press box employees (stat stringers/pitch clock operator), game operations, and ushers.

Diamond Concessions, the food service provider for the San Antonio Missions, will be accepting applications for the following hourly positions: concession stand attendants/cashiers, grill and fry cooks, kitchen preparation staff, runners, suite servers, and warehouse. Starting pay for these positions is $10.00/hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and 18 to serve alcohol. Please have 2 forms of ID, TABC certificate and Food Handlers Card ready when interviewing.

The Missions have an immediate opening for a clubhouse manager for the 2022 season. Previous experience required.

All interested candidates must download a job application from samissions.com and fill out prior to arriving at the job fair. Please bring your I.D. and Social Security Card as part of the application process. Candidates can lineup at the 1st base gate located on the Hwy 90 access road entrance. All applicants must be checked in by 6:00 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball's season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situations. This is the 116th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 8th and will be available exclusively online. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

