Missions to Host Job Fair on Friday, February 10th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions and Diamond Concessions, the food service provider for the Missions, will be hosting a job fair on Friday, February 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The job fair will take place at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The Missions are looking to fill numerous 2023 seasonal positions in the following categories: bat boys (ages 16-18), ticket operations, hospitality hosts, ticket scanners, game operations, ushers, 50/50 raffle sellers, grounds crew, video production (film crew/camera operators), parking attendants, and team store staff.

The club will also be looking to hire cleaning crew members for the day crew (4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) and overnight crew (10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.), as well as, office receptionists (beginning at 5:00 p.m. on gamedays).

Diamond Concessions, the food service provider for the San Antonio Missions, will be accepting applications for the following hourly positions: concession stand attendants/cashiers, grill cooks, kitchen preparation staff, runners, and warehouse. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and 18 to serve alcohol. Most positions start at $12/hr.

All interested candidates must download and fill out a job application from samissions.com prior to arriving at the job fair. Candidates can lineup at the 1st base gate located on the Hwy 90 access road entrance. All applicants must be checked in by 5:30 p.m. on February 10th.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets will go on sale March 1st. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

