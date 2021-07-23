Missions Thursday Night Game Postponed Due to RainÃÂ

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday night's game between the San Antonio Missions and Springfield Cardinals has been canceled due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 24th.

First pitch for game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. There will be a brief intermission in-between games.

Fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game can redeem their tickets for a remaining Missions home game this season. Fans who had purchased tickets for tonight's game can redeem them for both games on Saturday. Fans who have purchased tickets for Saturday night's game can attend both games as well.

For more information regarding ticket exchange, contact the Wolff Stadium Box Office at 210-675- PARK (7275).

