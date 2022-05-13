Missions Take Down Travs

San Antonio, TX - Three San Antonio pitchers held the Arkansas Travelers to just two hits in a 9-1 win on Friday night. The Travs did not have a hit after the fourth inning and could not take advantage of five walks and two hit batters. An early five run inning by the Missions put the Travs in a hole they couldn't recover from. Peyton Alford was sharp for the first two innings but lasted just three frames in his second start of the season. Nolan Watson picked up the win out of the Missions' bullpen by working three hitless shutout innings.

Moments That Mattered

* San Antonio led by a run in the third when a slow roller went to third base and the Travs tried to get the out at the plate but the throw was just a little late and the Missions kept the beat going on their way to a five run inning.

* Arkansas got a run in the fourth on a double steal of second and home but failed to get any closer as they stranded two runners on base in that inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Jake Scheiner: 0-2, BB, HBP, run, SB

* C Matt Scheffler: 0-1, 3 BB

News and Notes

* Arkansas suffered their largest margin of defeat this season.

* Jack Larsen extended his on-base streak to 17 with a second inning double.

Up Next

The Travs and Missions play again on Saturday night with right-hander Levi Stoudt (3-3, 5.40) on the mound against righty Thomas Eshelman (1-1, 6.46). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

