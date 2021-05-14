Missions Suffer First Series Loss

SAN ANTONIO - The RockHounds scored three runs over the first two innings against San Antonio on Friday night. The Missions fall 6-1 and have now lost four in a row.

The RockHounds loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning and took an early lead as two of those three runners came around to score. Tyler Ramirez had an RBI ground out while Kyle McCann drove in a run with an RBI single.

Midland tacked on another run in the second inning. Following a double, a walk, and a wild pitch, an error from third baseman Kyle Overstreet allowed a run to score. After two innings, it was 3-0 Midland.

RockHounds' starter Chase Cohen was pulled after three shutout innings. The Missions were able to get a run across in the fourth inning against new pitcher Brett Graves. Overstreet and Brad Zunica started things off with singles. Overstreet came around to score on an RBI single from Esteury Ruiz. The Missions trailed 3-1.

Midland added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. McCann drove in his second run of the game, this time on an RBI double. The RockHounds would have scored at least one more run, but CJ Abrams made a diving play to save a run from scoring.

Midland improved their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following a triple from Nick Allen, he scored off an RBI double from Ramirez. An RBI double in the eighth inning from Logan Davidson extended the lead to 6-1 for Midland.

Aaron Leasher was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After allowing two runners on base in the third inning, he was pulled for reliever Jerry Keel. With the loss, Leasher falls to 0-1 on the season. He allowed three runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Missions and RockHounds will continue their six-game series Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Right-hander Reiss Knehr (1-0, 7.00) will start for San Antonio against right-hander Zac Reininger (0-2, 4.15). First pitch will be at 7 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 4-6 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 1-4, K

- Olivier Basabe, since joining the Missions, is 3-7 with a triple and 2 RBI

- Kyle Overstreet has at least one hit in all eight games he has played this season

- Missions are being outscored 30-11 so far against Midland

The Missions home opener will be Tuesday, May 18th against Frisco. First pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

