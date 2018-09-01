Missions Snap Skid with Wild, 12-8 Win...Playoff Clinching on Hold

September 1, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio plated nine runs between the sixth and seventh innings to rally past Corpus Christi 12-8 Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 7,232 at Wolff Stadium.

The Missions entered Saturday's series opener looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The club called on righty Lake Bachar to turn the tide and help the club reverse momentum before a potential playoff trip. Bachar got off to a strong start, retiring the Hooks in order in both of his first two frames.

Corpus Christi would take a 1-0 lead in the third with a Ryne Birk sacrifice fly. Though the opener got off to a slow offensive start, things would soon change. In the bottom of the fourth, Josh Naylor gave San Antonio a 3-1 lead when he took Brandon Bailey's 2-0 pitch over the wall in right for a three-run dinger. It was Naylor's 17th homer of the year.

The Missions' lead did not last long as the visitors countered in the fifth with a five-run rally against Bachar and reliever Trevor Megill. Unfazed, San Antonio fired back in the sixth, putting up four, highlighted by catcher Webster Rivas' two-run blast off righty Justin Ferrell.

But to the chagrin of the huge Wolff crowd, the Hooks kept coming, retaking the lead 8-7 in the seventh with a pair of runs off right-hander Elliot Ashbeck (1-2).

Fortunately, for San Antonio, the Corpus Christi pen once again faltered in the bottom of the inning. The Missions quickly tied the game at eight against Ferrell (6-3) when Ruddy Giron led off the frame with his first Double-A homer. After a Peter Van Gansen walk and a Buddy Reed strikeout, singles by Naylor and Kyle Overstreet loaded the bases. The Hooks went to the pen again and summoned lefty Alex Winkelman

The move backfired as Winkelman's entry began a walk fest at The Wolff. Winkelman would walk four of the next five Missions batters, turning a tied game into a 12-8 San Antonio advantage.

Gerardo Reyes and Andres Munoz each put up a zero to finish off the Missions victory. Ironically, the win kept Frisco alive for another day. Though Frisco suffered a rain-shortened loss at Midland, they stay alive due to the San Antonio win. The RoughRiders trail the Hooks by a game and a half with just two left.

The series will resume Sunday with a Copa de la Diversión rematch between the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (29-37, 71-65) and the Corpus Christi Raspas (37-30, 80-56). First pitch is schedule for 6:05 PM. Tomorrow's contest will not only be a Circle K Sunday Funday, but also a Bark in the Park presented by Raising Cane's. Jesse Scholtens (7-4, 3.19) will get the ball for the Flying Chanclas, while the Raspas counter with fellow righty J.B. Bukauskas, who will be making his Double-A Debut.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.