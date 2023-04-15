Missions Set Season High in Hits While Taking Down Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday night was game five between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. After scoring just two runs over the last three games, San Antonio's offense came alive on Saturday as they scored four runs on eight hits including six extra-base hits. The pitching staff held Frisco to one run on their way to a game five victory.

Brian Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The veteran southpaw was making his second appearance of the season and first start. After striking out the first batter of the game, a fielding error led to Frisco taking an early lead. Luisangel Acuna hit a line drive into the left-center field gap. Jorge Ona, the left fielder, fumbled the ball as he tried to field it and Acuna was able to round the bases and score on the play. Frisco gained a 1-0 lead.

The RoughRiders had another scoring opportunity in the top of the second inning. Kellen Strahm started the inning with a base hit. Gonzalez retired the next two batters before Strahm stole second and advanced into scoring position. The left-hander struck out David Garcia to end the inning.

Tekoah Roby, the #11 Rangers prospect, was the starting pitcher for Frisco. He tossed a scoreless first inning, but the Missions were able to take the lead the following frame. Korry Howell hit a one-out triple and put himself in scoring position. Chandler Seagle hit a ground ball to third and Howell was thrown out at the plate trying to score. With two outs, Brantley Bell doubled to keep the inning alive. Luis Aviles Jr. capitalized on the opportunity and drove in both runners with a double. The Missions gained a 2-1 lead.

Gonzalez had to pitch out of another jam in the top of the third inning. Josh Sale drew a leadoff walk and Acuna reached base on a one-out single. With two runners on, Gonzalez retired the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

In the top of the fourth inning, the RoughRiders once again had a scoring opportunity. With one out in the frame, Trevor Hauver hit a double to give Frisco another runner in scoring position. Jax Biggers flew out and that was the end of the night for Gonzalez. Edwuin Bencomo entered the game and recorded the third out to leave Hauver stranded.

The Missions added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. With Roby still in the game, Howell hit a two-out double to keep the inning alive. Seagle hit a single to right field to drive in Howell. Brantley Bell drove in Seagle after hitting a double to left field. San Antonio improved their lead to 4-1.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 4-1

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 3-5 on the season

* Gained first lead since Tuesday's home opener

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, 3B, R

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K

* Brian Gonzalez (Missions Starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 5 K

* Evan Carter (#1 Rangers Prospect, #37 overall): 0-4, 2 K

* Tekoah Roby (Frisco Starter, #11 Rangers Prospect): L, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 7 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, April 16th. Right-hander Efrain Contreras (0-2, 9.64) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Garcia (0-1, 3.60) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

