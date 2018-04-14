Missions Rally Past Travs

San Antonio, TX - Despite an early 6-0 lead, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the San Antonio Missions, 8-7 on Saturday night. The Travs scored six times over the games first two innings but managed just one run and two hits over the final seven frames. San Antonio chipped away until they finally took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Arkansas hit a season-high three homers including two by Joey Curletta. The Missions winning rally in the eighth inning consisted of three singles, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Moments That Mattered

Chris Mariscal smoked a two out, two-run double to get the Travs on the board in the first.

Joey Curletta followed with a two-run homerun to make it 4-0.

Braden Bishop blasted a two-run homer in the second to add to the lead.

San Antonio closed within one in the fifth inning, scoring twice more off starter Nathan Bannister and knocking him out of the game after 4.2 innings.

Curletta pushed the lead back out with a solo shot in the sixth.

The lead was cut back to one when Kyle Overstreet doubled home a run in the seventh.

In the eighth, San Antonio tied it when Forrest Allday scampered home on passed ball and then took the lead when Austin Allen's groundball along the first base line deflected off the glove of a diving Seth Mejias-Brean allowing Josh Naylor to score.

Notable Travs Performances

CF Braden Bishop: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

2B Chris Mariscal: 1-4, run, 2B, 2 RBI

DH Joey Curletta: 2-3, 2 runs, BB, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Up Next

The roadtrip continues with the opener of a three game series Sunday afternoon in Corpus Christi at 2:10. Righty Andrew Moore (0-0, 0.77) makes the start against Hooks' lefty Alex Winkelman (0-0, 2.45). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

