Missions Put Away the Hooks on Opening Night

SAN ANTONIO - On opening night of the 2021 season, the Missions took advantage of four Hooks' errors on their way to a 7-3 victory. This marks the first win for San Antonio since 2019 and first win in Double-A since 2018.

Reiss Knehr was the opening night starter for San Antonio and was making his Double-A debut. In five innings pitched, the New Yorker picked up his first win of the season. He allowed two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

A messy play in the top of the second inning helped the Missions take an early 2-0 lead. Eguy Rosario reached on a fielder's choice which scored Jack Suwinski. In the same play, a throwing error lead Esteury Ruiz to score. That was the third error for Corpus Christi at that time of the game.

The Hooks bounced back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning. Following a hit by pitch and a walk, the Hooks had the bases load against Knehr. A single from Marty Costes tied the game up at two-to-two.

Missions outfielder Robbie Podorsky regained the lead for the Missions in the top of the fourth with a two-out, RBI single which scored Ruiz. The Missions tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth courtesy of an RBI double from CJ Abrams, followed by an RBI single from Taylor Kohlwey. Up 5-2, the Missions added another run in the 6th inning on an infield single from Juan Fernandez. The Missions would add two more insurance runs in the top of the 9th inning off reliever Willy Collado.

Chad Donato was the opening night starter for the Hooks. He did not factor into the decision after pitching three innings. He allowed 2 runs (no earned) while striking out four batters. Nick Hernandez received the loss after allowing an earned run in his only inning of work, the fourth inning.

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series Wednesday night at Whataburger Field. Right-hander Adrian Martinez (0-0, --) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against right-hander J.P. France (0-0, --). First will be at 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 1-0 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 2-5, BB, 2 2B, RBI, R

- Reiss Knehr (#13 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-5, RBI, SB, BB, 2 R

- All of the Missions starters reached base at least once in the game, seven of nine starters recorded at least one hit

