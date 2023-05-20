Missions Fall to Midland in Rain-Shortened Game

May 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Friday night. On a rain-filled night in Midland, the RockHounds used three home runs to take down the Missions. After scoring twice in the 8th inning, the game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning following a rain delay. San Antonio falls to Midland by a final score of 5-2.

The game started at 8:32 after a nearly one and half hour rain delay. Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the southpaw allowed three runs on three hits in the bottom of the second inning. Darell Hernaiz drew a leadoff walk and Lazaro Armenteros hit a triple to score Hernaiz. JJ Schwarz made it a 3-0 ballgame after hitting his third home run of the season.

Midland added to their lead in the bottom half of the third inning. Lawrence Butler, on a 3-2 count, hit a solo home run to start the inning. His third long ball of the season made it a 4-0 ballgame.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning, Schwarz took Camarena deep for his second home run of the evening. After allowing a double to Logan Davidson, Camarena was done for the night. The RockHounds held a 5-0 lead.

Joey Estes was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander put together one of his strongest starts of the season as he went five scoreless innings while striking out five batters.

San Antonio had their first scoring opportunity in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Brantley Bell drew a walk. After retiring the next batter, Estes surrendered a single to Jorge Ona. Ray-Patrick Didder struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

The Missions had another chance to score in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Shohei Tomioka, Connor Hollis singled to start the inning. After retiring the next two batters, Tomioka allowed a single to Daniel Johnson. Michael De La Cruz struck out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio had their third consecutive scoring chance in the top of the seventh inning. Bell drew a walk and Luis Aviles Jr. doubled to move Bell to third base. Tomioka was replaced by Austin Briggs after recording the first out of the inning. With two outs in the inning, Briggs walked Hollis to load the bases. Tirso Ornelas grounded out to end the inning.

The Missions capitalized on a scoring opportunity in the top of the eighth inning. Pedro Castellanos started the frame with a base hit and was forced out on a ground ball from Johnson. A wild pitch from Briggs moved Johnson into scoring position. De La Cruz drew a walk and a second wild pitch moved Johnson to third base. Grant Holman took over on the mound and Johnson scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Bell. On the play, De La Cruz came in to score on an error from Brett Harris. The Missions trailed 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Michel Baez entered the game for the Missions. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced before the rain forced another delay. After a period of time, the game was officially ruled over.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-2 (8)

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 19-18 on the season

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 20th

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Daniel Camarena (Missions Starter): L, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, BB, 4 K, 3 HR

Lawrence Butler (#8 Athletics prospect): 2-4, HR, RBI, R, SB

Joey Estes (#21 A's Prospect, RockHounds Starter): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, May 20th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (2-4, 4.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Cusick (1-1, 2.00) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.