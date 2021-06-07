Missions Clinch Series Victory against SpringfieldÃÂ

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions are back to a .500 record following a Sunday night victory against Springfield. The 9-2 win also clinches the series victory for San Antonio.

Missions starting pitcher Aaron Leasher recorded his second win of the season after dominating the Cardinals Sunday. The left-hander tossed five shutout innings while striking out six batters.

The Missions scored in the first and second innings to take an early lead. In the top of the first, Taylor Kohlwey connected on an RBI double plating CJ Abrams. In the second inning, Jose Azocar drove in Juan Fernandez with an RBI single.

Five innings passed before the Missions blew things open with a six-run seventh inning. Abrams drove in a run with an RBI single. Kohlwey drove in his second run of the game on a bases loaded walk. Eguy Rosario hit an RBI single. Jack Suwinski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt plated another run before Juan Fernandez drove in a run with an RBI double.

Suwinski extended his team lead in homers by launching his seventh of the season which made it a 9-1 ballgame.

Springfield scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings. David Vinsky drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Nick Plummer drove in a run in the ninth inning on a bases loaded walk.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 15-15 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 2-5, 2 R, RBI

- Eguy Rosario (#17 Padres prospect): 2-5, R, RBI, SB

The Missions begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 8th against the Midland RockHounds. The pitching matchups have yet to be determined.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

