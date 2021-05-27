Missions Announce Partnership with San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions baseball club is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to host food drives at Nelson Wolff Stadium later this season.

There will be five different food drives being held at Nelson Wolff Stadium with five different themes.

The first food drive will occur on Friday, June 18th. The them will be "Most Important Meal" food drive. Featured items for this drive include breakfast items like cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, boxed juices, and cereal bars.

The second food drive will occur on Saturday, July 10th. The theme will be "Summer Staples" food drive. Featured items for this drive include Hamburger Helper, canned meats, rice and beans, and soups.

The third food drive will occur on Saturday, August 7th. The theme will be "Dog Days" food drive. Featured items for this drive will be pet food items and treats for dogs and cats.

The fourth food drive will occur on Thursday, August 26th. The theme will be "Back to School Lunch Box" food drive. Featured items for this drive include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, Manwich, and boxed crackers.

The fifth food drive will occur on Saturday, September 18th. The theme for this drive will be "Oh Baby It's A Food Drive." Featured items for this drive include baby food, diapers, and wipes.

For each food drive, there will be a red San Antonio Food Bank donation bin at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For more information on how to donate, and why it is important to donate, please visit safoodbank.org.

