Missions and IHeartMedia Announce 93.3 the Bull as New Flagship Station

February 25, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions in conjunction with iHeartMedia announced today that 92.5 and 93.3 The Bull (KRPT-FM) will serve as the ball club's new flagship radio station for the 2020-22 seasons.

"We are thrilled to be able to work with such a powerful media partner in iHeartRadio. Not only to have all of our games broadcast live on 92.5/93.3 FM The Bull, but also for the promotional might of all the iHeartRadio stations in San Antonio and of the iHeartRadio app," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. "This multi-year agreement that upgrades our broadcasts to FM will be fantastic for our fans and amplify our presence as a Triple-A team in this market."

Mike Saeger, the "Voice of the Missions" returns to the booth for the 2020 season, his 11th with the Missions, and will be on the call for all 140 games on the new home of the Missions. He will be joined by Stu Paul for all 70 home games as well as select road games.

"We are very excited to team up with the San Antonio Missions as the broadcast partner for the 2020 season," said President for iHeartMedia Austin-San Antonio Matt Martin. "The Missions have a long-standing history of providing San Antonio baseball fans great baseball at The Wolff and we are very pleased to be able to deliver the game broadcasts to the San Antonio community, as well as worldwide on the iHeartRadio App."

The 119th season of baseball in San Antonio begins Thursday, April 9, 2020 as the Missions begin their second season as a member of the Pacific Coast League and take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

