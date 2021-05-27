Missions and Circle K Announce Partnership with San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions baseball club and Circle K are partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to host food drives at Nelson Wolff Stadium this summer to provide aid to the San Antonio community hit so hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be five different Circle K and San Antonio Missions food drives being held at Nelson Wolff Stadium with five different themes.

The first food drive will occur on Friday, June 18th. The theme will be "Most Important Meal" food drive. Featured items for this drive include breakfast items like cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, boxed juices, and cereal bars.

The second food drive will occur on Saturday, July 10th. The theme will be "Summer Staples" food drive. Featured items for this drive include Hamburger Helper, canned meats, rice and beans, and soups.

The third food drive will occur on Saturday, August 7th. The theme will be "Dog Days" food drive. Featured items for this drive will be pet food items and treats for dogs and cats.

The fourth food drive will occur on Thursday, August 26th. The theme will be "Back to School Lunch Box" food drive. Featured items for this drive include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, Manwich, and boxed crackers.

The fifth food drive will occur on Saturday, September 18th. The theme for this drive will be "Oh Baby It's A Food Drive." Featured items for this drive include baby food, diapers, and wipes.

For each food drive, there will be a red San Antonio Food Bank donation bins at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The Missions will be offering reserved seat tickets to a future Missions game for all donations.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, the San Antonio Food Bank was serving approximately 58,000 people per week in our 16 county service area. Due to the economic fall out of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are now serving 125,000 people per week. More than 1 in 4 children in San Antonio is at risk for hunger and 45,000 military members have received food assistance since the start of the pandemic. Today our community's need is more than double what it was in February 2020. At the same time, our capacity to host volunteers has been cut in half from 1,000 per week to 500 per week, in order to allow for social distancing in our shifts.

The need for food, volunteers and cash donations has never been greater than this past year, but the San Antonio community has continued to rally together to support one another. Every $1 gifted to San Antonio Food Bank provides 7 meals to families facing hunger! On behalf of our staff and the many families we serve-thank you so much for your generous contributions. Our mission simply wouldn't be possible with you. Please visit safoodbank.org for more information.

