SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions baseball club is proud to announce a partnership with Chamberlain University and the commencement of the Healthcare Heroes program.

The Missions will honor one Healthcare Hero during each home game during the 2021 season. Fans can nominate a Healthcare Hero through the Missions' Facebook and Twitter accounts by mentioning that person in the comment sections. Individuals who are chosen as a Healthcare Hero will receive an instant message acknowledging their selection.

The Healthcare Hero and their guests will receive: 4 premium box seats, VIP parking, and $10 Diamond Dollars per person to spend throughout the ballpark. The Healthcare Hero will also be recognized on our video board during a designated inning break. Their outstanding service will be presented to the crowd during that inning break.

"We appreciate the opportunity to support the Mission's efforts to salute Healthcare Heroes this season," said Dr. Kelley Pennell, the President of Chamberlain University - San Antonio. "The recognition of personal sacrifices dedicated healthcare workers demonstrate on a daily basis is a positive outcome of the tough year experienced across the globe due to the pandemic. We salute all of you."

The Missions first home game will be on Tuesday, May 18th at 7:05 p.m.

