Missing a Big Hit, Nuts Fall 2-1

Modesto, CA. - While the Modesto Nuts' bullpen hung five zeros, the offense struggled to capitalize on their chances and fell 2-1 against the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Michael Koval, Kyle Wilcox, and Jack Anderson combined to work four innings out of the bullpen and allow just three hits for the Nuts (3-7).

In the bottom of the ninth, the Nuts loaded the bases against Rawhide (6-4) reliever Keegan Long (S, 1/2) with only one out. Joe Rizzo bounced a ball to first that Ramon Hernandez fired to the plate for a force out. Logan Taylor was the last hope for the Nuts but he struck out looking to end the game in which he went 3-for-5 with a run scored.

The Nuts' only run came in the fourth when Bryson Brigman delivered a RBI single against Rawhide starter Connor Grey (W, 2-0). Brigman finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk in the game. Grey worked 5 1/3 innings allowing one run on seven hits. He allowed the Nuts to go just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position while he was in the game.

Darren McCaughan (L, 0-2) allowed only two runs in five innings for the Nuts while striking out three and walking just one.

The finale of the four-game series with the Rawhide is set for 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

