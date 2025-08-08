Missed FG Sparks Turnover Frenzy and the Elks CUT THE LEAD!: CFL
August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Chaos erupts as Blanchard's 54-yard field goal attempt is no good, sparking a frantic scramble with a turnover and fumble recovery. Fajardo connects on short passes before punching it in to Julien-Grant for the touchdown.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Argonauts to Add Schultz and Volpe to All-Time Argos List & Annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Game Set for this Saturday, August 9 vs. Ottawa - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories
- Elks Acquire Conditional Draft Pick from the Toronto Argonauts
- Elks Bring Back National Fullback Jacob Plamondon
- 2026 CFL Combine Awarded to Edmonton
- Elks Add Trio of Defensive Backs Following Bye Week
- Elks Add Defensive Lineman Tyreek Johnson to the Practice Roster