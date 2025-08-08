Missed FG Sparks Turnover Frenzy and the Elks CUT THE LEAD!: CFL

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Chaos erupts as Blanchard's 54-yard field goal attempt is no good, sparking a frantic scramble with a turnover and fumble recovery. Fajardo connects on short passes before punching it in to Julien-Grant for the touchdown.







