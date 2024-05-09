Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band, to Perform at Eastwood Field on August 9th

NILES, OH -The Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band, will perform at Eastwood Field on Friday, August 9th at 7pm. Join us for a family-friendly show as we pay tribute and celebrate the eras of Taylor Swift's music! Experience a journey through time as their live band and talented performers showcase the best hits from Taylor's iconic eras. From her country beginnings to her pop masterpieces, sing along to classics like "Love Story" and dance to infectious tunes like "Shake It Off."

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at mvscrappers.com and at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. A limited number of suites are available for $325 each. Get your tickets in advance and prepare for a night filled with nostalgia, joy, and the unforgettable tunes of Taylor Swift. This event is presented by Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band and Castle On A Cloud Entertainment ***We are not claiming to be Taylor Swift. We work as a tribute act and perform a show to tribute her music***

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

