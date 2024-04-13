Miscues, Omaha Homers Send Stripers to 13-6 Loss
April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Gwinnett Stripers (7-7) rallied back from an early 6-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth inning, but the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-5) capitalized on four errors and hit three two-run homers to win 13-6 on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett trailed 6-0 entering the fifth but rallied to tie the game on a two-run double from David Fletcher, RBI double from Leury Garcia, RBI single from Luke Waddell, and two-run homer from Luke Williams (2). The 6-6 tie was short-lived, however, as Omaha scored five runs on just one hit in the fifth. CJ Alexander (4), Nate Eaton (1), and Brian O'Keefe (2) all clubbed two-run homers for the Storm Chasers.
Key Contributors: Fletcher (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Williams (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), and Garcia (2-for-5, double, RBI) combined to drive in five of the Stripers' six runs. Eaton had a game-high four RBIs for Omaha.
Noteworthy: Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games and multi-hit streak to four games. For the season, he's batting a team-best .413 (19-for-46, 4 doubles, 1 homer, 9 RBIs, 1.029 OPS). Gwinnett has been outscored 54-27 over the first five games of the series in Omaha.
Next Game (**Sund**ay, April 14**):* Gwinnett at Omaha, 3:05 p.m. ET at Werner Park. RHP *Bryce Elder** (1-0, 2.61 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jonathan Bowlan (1-1, 2.70 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) at Coolray Field as the Stripers will give away limited edition green Stripers shirseys of former Gwinnett star and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 13, 2024
- RailRiders Blank Tides, 3-0 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Miscues, Omaha Homers Send Stripers to 13-6 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians Drop Both Games of Doubleheader at Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Myers, Gray Homer But Jumbo Shrimp Fall to Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats' Bullpen Falters Late in 7-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Pristine Pitching, Luplow & Dahl Homers, Guide 'Pigs Past Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Povich's Performance Not Enough For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Win Big on Saturday, 11-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Rough Third Inning the Difference in Sounds' Defeat - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Come Alive in Game Two of Double Header - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Clinches Series Win at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Short-Handed Saints Fall One Run Shy in 4-3 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Six-Run Third Propels Memphis Past Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Swept by Rochester on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Three Roster Moves Announced Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Three Homers Power Storm Chasers Back in Win Column - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wings Sweep Saturday Twin Bill at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Miscues, Omaha Homers Send Stripers to 13-6 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- OF Oscar Colás Heads to Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - April 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Rain Postpones Syracuse and Worcester Saturday, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday at 12:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 13 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Winning Streak Ends in 7-6 Loss to Gwinnett - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Skenes Shines with Eight Strikeouts but Indians Fall Short in Extras - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.