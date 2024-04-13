Miscues, Omaha Homers Send Stripers to 13-6 Loss

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Gwinnett Stripers (7-7) rallied back from an early 6-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth inning, but the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-5) capitalized on four errors and hit three two-run homers to win 13-6 on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett trailed 6-0 entering the fifth but rallied to tie the game on a two-run double from David Fletcher, RBI double from Leury Garcia, RBI single from Luke Waddell, and two-run homer from Luke Williams (2). The 6-6 tie was short-lived, however, as Omaha scored five runs on just one hit in the fifth. CJ Alexander (4), Nate Eaton (1), and Brian O'Keefe (2) all clubbed two-run homers for the Storm Chasers.

Key Contributors: Fletcher (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Williams (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), and Garcia (2-for-5, double, RBI) combined to drive in five of the Stripers' six runs. Eaton had a game-high four RBIs for Omaha.

Noteworthy: Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games and multi-hit streak to four games. For the season, he's batting a team-best .413 (19-for-46, 4 doubles, 1 homer, 9 RBIs, 1.029 OPS). Gwinnett has been outscored 54-27 over the first five games of the series in Omaha.

Next Game (**Sund**ay, April 14**):* Gwinnett at Omaha, 3:05 p.m. ET at Werner Park. RHP *Bryce Elder** (1-0, 2.61 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jonathan Bowlan (1-1, 2.70 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) at Coolray Field as the Stripers will give away limited edition green Stripers shirseys of former Gwinnett star and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

