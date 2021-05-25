Miscues Doom 66ers in 10-7 Loss to Nuts

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino committed a season-worst six errors in a 10-7 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Saturday at San Manuel Stadium. The 66ers (7-9) matched their season-high in hits with 11 but the five unearned runs allowed were too much to overcome.

The club see-sawed back and forth in the early going and Inland Empire took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Elijah Greene reached on a bunt single and was tripled home by Kyren Paris to tie the game at 5-5. Jeremiah Jackson then singled home Paris to take the advantage. Paris ended the game 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and two RBI. Greene had a pair of hits and two walks. The game remained tied until the seventh when with two outs, righty Kelvin Caceres (0-1) walked two and hit a batter to load the bags. The Nuts (13-4) then got a pair of two-run singles off reliever Dakota Donovan from Dariel Gomez and Matt Scheffler to take a 9-6 lead. The Sixers answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on Gustavo Campero's RBI single. Modesto got the run right back in the eighth after another error preceded Trent Tingelstad's RBI double making it 10-7. The Sixers got a man on in the ninth with one out but righty Kelvin Nunez got a strikeout and a ground out to earn his first save of the year. Leon Hunter Jr. (2-0) earned the win for the Nuts with three innings of two-hit work allowing an unearned run with six Ks and no walks.

The 66ers host the Modesto Nuts on Sunday at 2:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

