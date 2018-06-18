Miracle Win Opener On Jaylin Davis Walk-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jaylin Davis delivered a ninth-inning walk-off single, as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the Tampa Tarpons, 6-5, Monday night at Hammond Stadium.

Tied 5-5 in the ninth, Miguel Sano doubled before Taylor Grzelakowski was intentionally walked. Davis then lined a single to center to score Sano and give the Miracle a win in their first game after the All-Star Break.

Sano, playing in his first game since being optioned by the Minnesota Twins, went 2-4 with a walk. He scored twice.

Miracle starter Andro Cutura struck out a career high nine in 5.2 innings. Cutura surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits in taking a no decision.

Hector Lujan allowed one run (zero earned) in 1.1 innings. Alex Robinson (1-1) earned his first win of the year with two shutout innings.

Nick Nelson started for Tampa and allowed four runs (three earned) in three innings. Nelson walked four and struck out four. He picked up a no decision.

Brian Trieglaff and Philip Diehl combined for three scoreless innings before giving way to Matt Frawley. Frawley (0-4) took the loss after allowing two runs in 1.1 innings.

Luis Arraez continued his torrid June with a 4-5 performance. The Miracle second baseman is 24-49 over his last 12 games.

The series continues Tuesday night from Fort Myers. Tyler Watson (0-0, 1.98) will take the mound for the Miracle. He'll be opposed by Will Carter (0-1, 2.30). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

