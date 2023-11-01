Minot, North Dakota Joins Northwoods League Softball for 2024

Rochester, Minn. - A new venture unlike anything women's sports have seen before is coming to Minot, North Dakota in 2024 when Corbett Field hosts Northwoods League Softball. The for-profit women's summer collegiate softball league is the first of its kind in the United States and gives female athletes the opportunity to play competitively in the summer months against teams across the Midwest.

The city of Minot was chosen to host the first team in North Dakota with other teams being in La Crosse, Wisconsin and Mankato, Minnesota.

"The city of Minot deserves to be an inaugural team for Northwoods Softball League. The support the community gave the new Minot Hot Tots baseball team was incredible and this announcement only adds to the excitement for 2024," Minot Hot Tots General Manager Monica Hocking said. "I am excited to give female collegiate athletes the opportunity to excel at this new level. I am a former Division I swimmer at Missouri State University so to have the chance to succeed in the sport industry as a woman and raise the awareness of women in sports at the same time is a unique opportunity that our team is excited to capitalize on."

A 40-game season will begin in mid-June and run through early August. Recruitment for the inaugural Minot softball team will begin immediately. All softball players, like players on the Minot Hot Tots will have college eligibility remaining or will be select high school graduates who are invited to the new team.

"The Northwoods League is honored to have the opportunity to bring Northwoods League Softball to Minot after the community showed amazing support for the Hot Tots last summer in their inaugural season," said Northwoods League Softball President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds. "Women's athletics are excelling as demonstrated by an elite level of play and record-breaking attendance and viewership across women's sports. We're thrilled for Minot to be a location for Northwoods League Softball and believe it will provide an outstanding opportunity for players and coaches to display their talents while getting valuable developmental experience in front of supportive fans."

The Minot community, softball fans, and advocates for women's sports can get involved with the Minot softball team by suggesting a team name at minotsoftball.com. Submissions will be accepted through November 14, and the top team-name finalists will be revealed for an online fan vote. The fan that submits the winning team name will receive two season tickets for life, an authentic team jersey, an official game hat or visor, and the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day!

The Minot community and softball fans can find employment, ticket information, partnership opportunities and host family information at minotsoftball.com. The Minot Softball team and Minot Hot Tots operations will be in the same office located at 1905 2nd St SE Minot, ND 58701 and can be contacted at 701-838-8687.

Potential players, coaches and staff can visit minotsoftball.com for more information, and to apply for positions as they become available. Additional teams and information for 2024 will be announced by the Northwoods League. Visit northwoodsleague.com and follow @NWLSoftball on X for more updates.

