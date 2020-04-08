Minor League Baseball's #MiLBAtHomeOpener Begins Tomorrow

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On Thursday, April 9, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) presents #MiLBAtHomeOpener, an interactive campaign created to engage and connect with its millions of fans across the country, including a day-long celebration on what would have been Opening Night.

MiLB teams will participate in and support the national campaign via their digital and social media channels.

A full slate of activities is planned throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT, on April 9. An inning by-inning timeline, available on MiLB.com/AtHomeOpener, allows fans to engage throughout the day as their schedules allow. Highlights include features with team executives and mascots, kids activities, partner spotlights, an MiLB apparel hour with exclusive giveaways, MiLB team community spotlights, and a stream of notable games from the 2019 season capped off with a postgame fireworks show.

"MiLB teams have always been there for their fans and communities, and today is no different," said Minor League Baseball's Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer David Wright. "The MiLB At Home Opener celebration will bring the fun of MiLB to millions of fans in their homes and create an experience like no other before it."

The day's online schedule of events is as follows:

1st Inning: 10-11 a.m. EDT - #MiLBAtHomeOpener Ceremonies

2nd Inning: 11 a.m.-Noon EDT - MiLB Kids Zone featuring Guardian Protection

3rd Inning: Noon-1 p.m. EDT - MiLB: The Road to the Show™ featuring Nationwide

4th Inning: 1-2 p.m. EDT - MiLB Lunch Bites featuring Applegate and STOUFFER'S®

5th Inning: 2-3 p.m. EDT - MiLB CommUNITY Celebration

6th Inning: 3-4 p.m. EDT - MiLB is Fun!

7th Inning: 4-5 p.m. EDT - MiLB Fan Apparel/Seventh-Inning Stretch featuring ECHO Incorporated

8th Inning: 5-6 p.m. EDT - MiLB Happy Hour (Best of Series) featuring Nationwide and Uncle Ray's

9th Inning: 6-9 p.m. EDT - 2019 MiLB Season Rewind/Post-Game Fireworks featuring Baseball America

