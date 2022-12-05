Minor League Baseball Teams Auctioning Unique Experiences During Winter Meetings

December 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release







SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2022 - Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") today announced a charitable effort by its clubs during the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings to assist with the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, Texas.

MiLB and Major League Baseball (MLB) teams are donating unique experiences and packages for fans to bid on during the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The auction, which is now live, may be found by visiting mlb.com/wintermeetingsauction and runs through 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Among the items available from Minor League Baseball teams are:

The chance to have the Double-A Mississippi Braves' ballpark named after the winning bidder for one day, complete with a groundbreaking ceremony and a ballpark logo featuring the winner's name.

A team-signed Davenport Blue Sox (Quad Cities River Bandits) jersey from the MiLB at Field of Dreams game, an MLB-authenticated MiLB at Field of Dreams sign from the dugout wall, a program from the game, an MLB-authenticated game-used baseball from the game and a jar of MLB-authenticated dirt from the MLB Ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa.

An MLB-authenticated game-used baseball from the April 8, 2022, game between Single-A Tampa and Lakeland, where Tampa's Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage an affiliated professional baseball game.

A one-hour batting practice session for 10 people on the field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals and Spring Training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

A foursome of golf at the world-renowned Chambers Bay Golf Course, followed by a VIP experience at Cheney Stadium, home of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

Dozens of opportunities to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, watch games from luxury suites and join radio broadcasters on the air for half of an inning.

In addition to the participation by all 30 MLB clubs, the following Minor League teams are auctioning off a special package this week:

Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Bradenton Marauders, Brooklyn Cyclones, Charlotte Knights, Delmarva Shorebirds, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Everett AquaSox, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Gwinnett Stripers, Indianapolis Indians, Jupiter Hammerheads, Lansing Lugnuts, Louisville Bats, Mississippi Braves, Montgomery Biscuits, Nashville Sounds, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Palm Beach Cardinals, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salem Red Sox, Salt Lake Bees, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders, Somerset Patriots, St. Paul Saints, Stockton Ports, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Syracuse Mets, Tacoma Rainiers and Worcester Red Sox.

"Minor League Baseball teams are philanthropic leaders in their respective communities and offering these incredible experiences for fans in order to help establish a Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, Texas, is another great example of their willingness to help others when called upon to do so," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "This facility in Uvalde will be great for generations of children and we are so pleased to be able to help."

