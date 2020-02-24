Minor League Baseball Taps STOUFFER's as Official Partner

ST. PETERSBURG - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced STOUFFER'S ®, a leader in frozen prepared entrees, as the "Official Macaroni & Cheese" of MiLB, as well as the "Official Lasagna" and "Official Frozen Prepared Meals" of MiLB. The announcement comes as part of a new, multiyear strategic partnership celebrating communities and providing family-friendly experiences -- both central values to the STOUFFER'S and MiLB brands.

As part of the partnership, STOUFFER'S has teamed up with 15 MiLB clubs across the country beginning this season. Participating teams include: the Akron RubberDucks, Altoona Curve, Charlotte Knights, Columbus Clippers, Durham Bulls, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Lansing Lugnuts, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Norfolk Tides, Reading Fightin Phils, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Toledo Mud Hens and Trenton Thunder.

In addition, STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese -- an iconic recipe loved for more than 60 years -- will now be served at select MiLB ballparks enhancing the concessions experience for fans. And, to celebrate the beginning of this exciting partnership, STOUFFER'S and MiLB will be providing fans with a complimentary bowl of STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese at select Opening Week home games, kicking off April 9.*

"STOUFFER'S is a universally recognized brand and shares much of the same enthusiasm for growth as we look to the future," said MiLB's Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer David Wright. "Having STOUFFER'S products in MiLB ballparks continues our commitment to providing the best fan experience in sports, including authentic and delicious food options."

In addition to becoming the "Official Macaroni & Cheese" of MiLB, STOUFFER'S will partner with MiLB on a community-oriented "Season-Long Salute Served by STOUFFER'S" initiative in select markets, celebrating local veterans and first responders for their service to their neighborhoods and their country. Furthermore, through the MiLB CommUNITY initiative, STOUFFER'S will create and participate in local programs benefitting families in need.

Fans can look forward to monthly content across MiLB's and STOUFFER'S media platforms, capturing the unique stories behind the partnership. "We're excited to partner with MiLB to bring together two of America's favorites: macaroni & cheese and baseball," said Julie Lehman, STOUFFER'S Marketing Director. "MiLB shares our passion for bringing consumers the very best moments - both at the ballpark and at home."

STOUFFER'S will extend its partnership to three of MiLB's premier events during each year of the relationship, including the Baseball Winter Meetings (December), MiLB Innovators Summit (September) and MiLB Partner Summit (June). For more information on Minor League Baseball and its strategic national partners, visit partnerships.milb.net.

*For information about giveaway date(s), check participating teams' websites and promotional calendars on MiLB.com.

