Minor League Baseball Statement on Player Salary Increases

February 15, 2020 - International League (IL) News Release





St. Petersburg, FL, Feb. 15, 2020 -- Minor League Baseball (MiLB) issued the following statement today regarding Major League Baseball's (MLB) plan to increase Minor League player pay starting in 2021:

"Minor League Baseball fully supports MLB's decision to raise the pay rates for players in affiliated Minor League Baseball. This is an important step as we seek to work together to improve working conditions for players without reducing the number of players and teams. Minor League Baseball believes MLB can afford these salary increases without reducing the number of players by 25 percent. We have provided MLB with a specific proposal on how we can work together to ensure improvements to older facilities and reduce travel between series through limited realignment.

We look forward to continued good faith negotiations with our colleagues at MLB and our principal goal remains to preserve Minor League Baseball in as many communities as possible."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 15, 2020

Minor League Baseball Statement on Player Salary Increases - IL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.