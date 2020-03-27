Minor League Baseball Offering Fans Free Preview of MiLB.TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced it is offering a free preview of MiLB.TV, its subscription-based streaming service, to all fans during the delay of the 2020 season. New and existing subscribers are invited to stream all TinCaps home games from the 2019 season, as well as select road games, beginning today. The preview will be offered free to fans until the 2020 Minor League Baseball season begins.

In all, there are more than 6,500 games from the 2019 Minor League Baseball season available to watch, including all 68 TinCaps home games, plus 55 TinCaps road games. All games streamed on MiLB.TV in 2019 can be accessed online at MiLB.TV or on Apple and Android devices with the MiLB First Pitch app.

The MiLB.TV archives include over 18,000 hours of MiLB content for fans to enjoy, including every Triple-A and Double-A game from 2019 and more than 1,500 games from other classifications. Seven league All-Star Games are available to stream, including the Midwest League All-Star Game in South Bend, as well as select playoff games. For the list of MiLB.com's 10 most memorable games from 2019, click https://www.milb.com/milb/news/fans-guide-to-the-best-2019-milb-tv-games-313106942. (See TinCaps list below.)

"We all miss baseball, and by providing a free preview of MiLB.TV, we hope to help fans engage and stay connected with the game they love. We know fans are coping with a lot of change in their lives these days and hopefully this will enable them to re-live the countless memories and highlights from last season in the comfort of their homes," said Minor League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Business Development Katie Davison.

In addition to the archived games, MiLB will be re-airing and producing unique content from archived game footage across MiLB.com and MiLB social channels. Fans are also invited to listen to the MiLB podcast, "The Show Before the Show," to get the latest scoop on the biggest MiLB storylines, with guests from around baseball, including top prospects, managers, player development experts and other newsmakers.

When baseball returns to Parkview Field, future TinCaps home games will be broadcast in HD video. The broadcast upgrade coincides with the team's latest investment into Parkview Field with new video displays, including an HD LED video board.

For more information, or to sign up for a free preview subscription, visit MiLB.TV.

Notable TinCaps Games at Parkview Field on MiLB.TV in 2019

- April 9 vs. Dayton: Dwanya Williams-Sutton's walk-off double headlines a 5-4 win

- April 22 vs. Bowling Green: Ryan Weathers throws six scoreless innings with his only hit allowed coming against Wander Franco

- May 1 vs. Kane County: Second baseman Xavier Edwards goes 5-for-5 in 10-4 victory

- May 23 vs. South Bend: On Indianapolis Colts Night, Tucupita Marcano caps a comeback with a walk-off hit

- June 4 vs. Lake County: 2 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, plus a spectacular defensive play by shortstop Justin Lopez, lift the team to a 4-3 victory

- June 14 vs. Lake County: On Pro Wrestling Night, Road Warrior Animal makes an appearance... Right fielder Agustin Ruiz homers in a 3-2 win in front of 8,000 plus fans in 2 hours and 20 minutes

- June 16 vs. Lake County: On Father's Day, Tucupita Marcano delivers another walk-off

- June 26 vs. South Bend: Joey Cantillo takes no-hitter into the seventh inning while first baseman Luis Almanzar makes a diving catch that winds up on SportsCenter in a 9-1 TinCaps win

- July 4 vs. Lake County: A franchise-record crowd of 9,508 fans pack Parkview Field

- July 17 vs. Peoria: Ryan Weathers throws six innings of two-run ball in a 6-2 win that took 2 hours and 12 minutes, making it the team's shortest 9-inning game of the year

- July 18 vs. Peoria: On Unofficial "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night, the TinCaps pull off the largest comeback in Parkview Field history, overcoming an 11-2 deficit to rally for an improbable 12-2 victory... Le Batard Show Executive Producer Mike Ryan Ruiz joins the broadcast for an inning, sparking the magic

- July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids: Joey Cantillo matches a career-high with 10 strikeouts in a 10-2 victory... Right fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is hit by a pitch four times, tying a Minor League Baseball record... Legendary hockey broadcaster, and Indiana native, Doc Emrick joins the booth for an inning... Military homecoming surprise

- Aug. 4 vs. West Michigan: Led by Joey Cantillo again, the TinCaps carry a no-hitter into the ninth inning of an 8-0 victory

- Aug. 7 vs. Dayton: Shortstop CJ Abrams, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, singles, doubles, and steals third base in just his second appearance with the TinCaps in 5-1 triumph

- Aug. 17 vs. Bowling Green: TinCaps pitchers match a season high for strikeouts with 15 in a 3-2, come-from-behind win... BirdZerk! provides fan entertainment

