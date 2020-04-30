Minor League Baseball Launches CommUNITY First Campaign

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Minor League Baseball has announced the launch of MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate and select the MiLB community they want to support. For every $10 donated, the MiLB team in the selected community will donate one ticket to a home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

The way this works for Clearwater Threshers fans is 1. Visit the MiLB CommUNITY First page 2. Select "Clearwater Threshers" from the dropdown menu 3. Select your donation level and check out!

For every $10 donated in the Threshers name, we will donate one game ticket for a local hero to be honored at a Threshers game once baseball resumes. The local Feeding America food bank receiving the donations will be Feeding Tampa Bay.

