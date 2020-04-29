Minor League Baseball Issues Statement on 2020 Season

St. Petersburg, FL - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today issued the following statement regarding reports that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the coronavirus:

"The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false. Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season."

