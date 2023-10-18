Minnesota Wild Recalls Sammy Walker, Iowa Signs Gavin Hain to PTO

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker from Iowa. The team has also placed defenseman Alex Goligoski (lower-body) on Long-Term Injured Reserve.

Walker, 24, has appeared in two games with Iowa this season. The right-shot forward led Iowa in goals (27) and power-play goals (9) last season, ranked second in game-winning goals (5) and plus-minus rating (plus-19), fourth in points (48) and T-5th in assists (21). Walker ranked second among AHL rookies in GWG, third in goals, T-3rd in PPG and plus/minus rating and T-6th in scoring. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in nine career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.

The Iowa Wild also signed forward Gavin Hain to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

Hain, 23, signed an ECHL contract with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2023-24 season on Sept. 27, 2023. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, spent the previous five seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he totaled 55 points (31-24=55) across 141 games. Hain was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 6 with Iowa.

