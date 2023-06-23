Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Goaltender Hunter Jones to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed goaltender Hunter Jones to a one-year, two-way contract ($787,500/$70,000) for the 2023-24 season.

Jones, 22, went 11-17-9 with a 3.07 goals against average (GAA), a .905 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 38 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL last season. He also played in one game with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL), stopping 26 of 28 shots faced in a 2-1 overtime loss at Milwaukee (11/19), for a 1.95 GAA and a .929 SV%. Jones is 16-28-13 with a 3.42 GAA, a .895 and one shutout in 60 career ECHL games with Iowa. He is 11-15-3 with a 3.47 GAA, a .887 SV% and two shutouts in 29 career AHL games with Iowa. Minnesota selected Jones in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

