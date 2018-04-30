Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Sam Anas to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Brent Flahr today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed forward Sam Anas (pronounced ann-is) to a two-year, two-way contract.

Anas, 24 (6/1/93), led Iowa Wild and set a single-season franchise record with 26 goals in 70 games, ranking second on the club in assists (35) and points (61) in 2017-18.

The native of Potomac, Md., led the Wild and ranked T-4th in the AHL with four shootout goals, ranked T-11th amongst AHL players in scoring, and T-13th in goals. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound forward also set franchise records for longest point streak (10 games, Dec. 5-28) and longest goal streak (six games, Dec. 13-22) in 2017-18. Additionally, he was named Iowa's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the Des Moines community during the 2017-18 season.

Anas ranks first in Iowa Wild history in power-play assists (25), second in game-winning goals (six) and power-play points (37), third in goals (38) and points (89), fourth in assists (51) and power-play goals (12), sixth in shots (253) and 10th in games played (136).

Anas tallied 124 points (66g, 58a) including 27 power-play goals in 110 games during three seasons at Quinnipiac University (2013-16), including 50 points (24g, 26a) in 43 games during his junior season in 2015-16. He helped Quinnipiac to the NCAA National Championship Game in 2016 and was named to the 2015-16 AHCA/CCM Hockey Men's Division I All-America First Team, the NCAA Tournament All-East Region Team, and the ECAC Hockey First Team.

Anas signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on April 15, 2016.

