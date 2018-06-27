Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Kyle Rau to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

June 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League club has re-signed forward Kyle Rau to a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$275,000).

Rau, 25, recorded 50 points (23g, 27a) and eight power-play goals in 69 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2017-18. He ranked T-1st on the team in power-play goals, second in goals and shots on goal (167) and T-3rd in scoring. The 5-foot-8, 176-pound native of Eden Prairie, also tallied one assist in three games with Minnesota and played in one Stanley Cup playoff game with the Wild.

Rau totaled 164 points (67g, 97a) and 85 PIM in 160 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2011-15). He was named to the 2012 WCHA All-Rookie Team, the 2014 Big Ten Second All-Star Team, the 2014 NCAA West Second All-American Team and the 2014 NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team. After posting 69 points (33g, 36a) in 25 games during his senior high school season in 2010-11, Rau was named Minnesota's 2011 Mr. Hockey. He helped Eden Prairie win the 2011 Minnesota State High School League Boy's Hockey Championship at Xcel Energy Center. Rau was selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at Xcel Energy Center and signed with Minnesota as a free agent on July 1, 2017.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will compete in an NHL preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, September 19. Iowa Wild opening night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

