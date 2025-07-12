Sports stats

MLS Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Full Match Highlights: 5-Goal Thriller!

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central