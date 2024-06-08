Minnesota United Signs Four Players to Short-Term Agreements

June 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 midfielders Kage Romanshyn Jr. and Molik Jesse Khan, goalkeeper Alec Smir and MNUFC defender Morris Duggan to Short-Term Agreements, making all four players available for selection during Saturday's MLS match against FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Romanshyn Jr., an 18-year-old midfielder from Apple Valley, Minnesota, signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with MNUFC2 on January 22, 2024 after developing with and playing for the MNUFC Academy's U17 and U19 squads. Across the 2023 and 2024 MLS NEXT Pro seasons, Romanshyn Jr. has made 20 game appearances (13 starts), scoring three goals and providing two assists in almost 1,250 minutes played in regular-season action. He notably scored his first goal of the 2024 campaign last week against Sporting Kansas City II. Additionally, Romanshyn Jr. represented MNUFC at the 2023 MLS All-Star Week, playing and starting the first 45 minutes for Team West during the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Annapolis, Maryland.

Trinidad and Tobago international Molik Jesse Khan was signed as MNUFC2's first international signing in 2022. Since the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro campaign in 2022, Khan has made 35 game appearances (22 starts), where he scored five goals and provided four assists. Due to international duty and a season-ending hip injury, his minutes on the pitch in 2022 were limited. Internationally, he was most recently was called up to 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League matches in March of 2023. Khan signed a new, one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract in January of 2024 that also includes a club option for 2025.

Smir, who is on his third Short-Term Agreement this season, signed with MNUFC2 at the beginning of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season. Since 2022, the goalkeeper has made 26 game appearances (17 starts in net) in regular-season action. This year, Smir made the start and earned a clean sheet following the 3-0 U.S. Open Cup First Round victory at Chicago House A.C. in March. He was previously on Short-Term Agreements for the Sporting Kansas City match on April 27 and Atlanta United game on May 4.

Minnesota United signed defender Morris Duggan to a one-year deal in February after he was selected as the 67th overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft 2024. Duggan was then loaned to MNUFC2 for the 2024 season. Since start of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign, the defender has made nine game appearances (all starts) in regular-season action, playing 810 minutes as one of the mainstay center-backs for MNUFC2 this year. After joining Marshall University's team in 2022, Duggan appeared and started in all 19 of Marshall's matches, totaling 1,558 minutes. In 2023, he was named captain and was part of a defense that had the most shutouts (11) during a single-season and was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.

VITALS

Kage Romanshyn Jr.

Pronunciation: Cage roe-MAN-shinn

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 6/19/2005 (18 years old)

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthplace: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Hometown: Apple Valley, Minnesota

Molik Jesse Khan

Pronunciation: Moe-LEEK Jess-EE Khan

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 4/8/2004 (20 years old)

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Birthplace: San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Hometown: San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Alec Smir

Position: Goalkeeper

Pronunciation: SMUHRR

Date of birth: 4/13/1999 (25 years old)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 183 lbs.

Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Morris Duggan

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 10/24/2000 (23 years old)

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 205 lbs.

Birthplace: Munich, Germany

Hometown: Munich, Germany

