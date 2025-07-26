Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement
July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Minnesota United FC 2 News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Saturday's regular-season contest in the road against St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Forward Luke Hille, out of Cary, North Carolina, signed with MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025 after recently playing his senior season collegiately for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
With MNUFC2, he has made 15 game appearances (13 starts) in all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Hille notably leads MNUFC2 in goals scored, to-date, with seven tallies. Hille earned his first Short-Term Agreement back in May, coming on as a substitute during the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 fixture against Louisville City FC.
During his time with the Tar Heels in 2024, Hille featured in 18 matches (all starts), where he scored eight goals and provided one assist.
VITALS
Luke Hille
Pronunciation: hill-ee
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 2/19/2003 (22 years old)
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 170
Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina
Hometown: Cary, North Carolina
Previous Club: University of North Carolina
