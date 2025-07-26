Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement

July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Saturday's regular-season contest in the road against St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Forward Luke Hille, out of Cary, North Carolina, signed with MNUFC2 on a one-year contract through December 2025 after recently playing his senior season collegiately for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

With MNUFC2, he has made 15 game appearances (13 starts) in all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Hille notably leads MNUFC2 in goals scored, to-date, with seven tallies. Hille earned his first Short-Term Agreement back in May, coming on as a substitute during the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 fixture against Louisville City FC.

During his time with the Tar Heels in 2024, Hille featured in 18 matches (all starts), where he scored eight goals and provided one assist.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Luke Hille to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Luke Hille

Pronunciation: hill-ee

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 2/19/2003 (22 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 170

Birthplace: Cary, North Carolina

Hometown: Cary, North Carolina

Previous Club: University of North Carolina







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.