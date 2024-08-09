Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge

August 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned forward Patrick Weah and MNUFC2 midfielder Molik Jesse Khan to HB Køge of the NordicBet Liga, Denmark's second division, for the remainder of 2024.

"We are excited to send Patrick and Jesse on loan to HB Køge for the rest of the season to further enhance their development," said MNUFC Head of Development & Player Pathway Amos Magee. "We are enthusiastic about the leadership in place at the club as well as the developmental opportunities available to both players in Denmark. We look forward to seeing them develop and compete at this level as they help HB Køge compete."

Weah, a Minnesota United Homegrown Player, is a product of the former MNUFC Academy and made his professional debut with Minnesota on May 1, 2021 against Austin FC. During the 2024 MLS regular season, Weah has featured as a substitute in three matches. However, he has primarily seen action in the starting XI for MNUFC2, Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro side. To-date in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, the striker has played in a total of 13 matches (nine starts) and leads MNUFC2 in goals scored (eight).

Khan signed with MNUFC2 in 2022 as the team's first international signing. Since his first MLS NEXT Pro campaign in 2022, Khan has made 40 game appearances (27 starts) while scoring five goals and providing five assists. In the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Khan has made 10 starts in 13 appearances while leading MNUFC2 in assists (three). Notably, he was signed to a Short-Term Agreement with Minnesota United on June 19 and was on the bench for the MLS match against FC Dallas.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans forward Patrick Weah and MNUFC2 midfielder Molik Jesse Khan to HB Køge of the NordicBet Liga, Denmark's second division, for the remainder of 2024.

VITALS

Patrick Weah

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 183

Date of Birth: 12/15/2003

Birthplace: Monrovia, Liberia

Hometown: Maple Grove, Minnesota

---

Molik Jesse Khan

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 168

Date of Birth: 04/08/2004

Birthplace: San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Hometown: San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.