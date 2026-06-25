Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Mystics 78-76 in a thrilling game!

Natasha Howard: 21 PTS | 15 REB (season-high) | 3 AST | 2 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂPosted 20+ PTS and 15+ REB for the second time in her career ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Recorded her 4th double-double of the season and 60th of her career

Olivia Miles: 21 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂReached 300+ PTS and 100+ AST in her 18th career game (fastest ever)

Kayla McBride: 19 PTS | 6 REB | 5 3PM (season-high) | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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