Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx







Game Recap: Naphessa Collier's 30-point masterclass fuels Lynx to victory over Mystics

FINAL SCORE: 99-83

