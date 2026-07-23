Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx achieve their seventh straight win as they defeat the Storm 86-76!

Napheesa Collier made her season debut and logged 24 PTS, 10 REB & 2 3PM! Kayla McBride finished with 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 STL, 3 3PM & 2 AST which marks eight straight games with 20+ points for her!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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