Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026
Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx achieve their seventh straight win as they defeat the Storm 86-76!
Napheesa Collier made her season debut and logged 24 PTS, 10 REB & 2 3PM! Kayla McBride finished with 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 STL, 3 3PM & 2 AST which marks eight straight games with 20+ points for her!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Mercury - Los Angeles Sparks
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.22.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Dallas Wings Forward Jessica Shepard to Participate in WNBA Shooting Stars Contest - Dallas Wings
- Legends And Rising Stars Set For Kia Wnba Shooting Stars - WNBA
- WNBA and WNBPA Statement - WNBA
- Sky Faces New York Liberty in Second Matchup of the Season - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries 2026 All-Star Weekend Preview - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever, Cedar Ridge Distillery Raise a Toast to Midwest Excellence with Limited-Edition Bourbon - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.