Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young shined in the Las Vegas Aces' statement win over the Tempo, 109-83

Wilson: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLKS, 3 3PM 18th 20+ PTS performance this season (ties league lead) 3 3PM ties a career-high

Young: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 4 3PM, 4 REB Season-high 12 AST Her 4th double-double of the season and 16th of her career

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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