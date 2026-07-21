Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young shined in the Las Vegas Aces' statement win over the Tempo, 109-83
Wilson: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLKS, 3 3PM 18th 20+ PTS performance this season (ties league lead) 3 3PM ties a career-high
Young: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 4 3PM, 4 REB Season-high 12 AST Her 4th double-double of the season and 16th of her career
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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