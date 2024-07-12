Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm outlast the Minnesota Lynx in a 91-63 win at home

