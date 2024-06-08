Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2024
June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
In an absolute nail-biter, the Phoenix Mercury kept their home win streak alive, defeating the West Coast #1 seed in the Comm's Cup, the Lynx, 81-80. After dominating with 31 PTS in 4Qs, Kahleah Copper sinked the buzzer-beater 3, securing victory for the Mercury.
