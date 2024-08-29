Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024
August 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx took care of business on the road, downing the Mercury 89-76
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2024
- Loyd's Late Three Gives Seattle 85-81 Win Over Atlanta - Seattle Storm
- Liberty Falls to Sparks - New York Liberty
- Fever Shut Down Sun on Wednesday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Kayla McBride to Compete in 2024 Starry Three-Point Contest as Part of WNBA All-Star Weekend
- July 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream Postgame Materials
- Lynx Forward Alanna Smith Named to Australia's Olympic Team Roster
- Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month