Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: WNBA Finals Game 5

October 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty battled back to secure a hard-fought 67-62 victory over the Lynx, earning their first-ever title in the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTubeTV

