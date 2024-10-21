Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: WNBA Finals Game 5
October 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The New York Liberty battled back to secure a hard-fought 67-62 victory over the Lynx, earning their first-ever title in the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTubeTV
