Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: WNBA Finals Game 2
October 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 13, 2024
- Herb Simon Enshrined in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame - Indiana Fever
- Liberty Evens WNBA Finals with 80-66 Game Two Victory - New York Liberty
- 2024 WNBA Finals Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- 2024 Player Review: NaLyssa Smith - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- 2024 WNBA Finals Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Postgame Notes
- 2024 WNBA Finals Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Postgame Notes
- 2024 Playoffs Semifinals Game 5 Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes
- October 6 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 4 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes
- October 1 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes