Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx put up a dominant performance to defeat the current #1 seed New York Liberty 88-79 Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Bridget Carleton led the way for the Lynx with 19 PTS & 5 3PM on 70 FG%! Napheesa Collier also added in a 18-PTS, 13 REB double-double of her own in the win.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

