Sports stats



Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video


The Minnesota Lynx put up a dominant performance to defeat the current #1 seed New York Liberty 88-79 Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Bridget Carleton led the way for the Lynx with 19 PTS & 5 3PM on 70 FG%! Napheesa Collier also added in a 18-PTS, 13 REB double-double of her own in the win.

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central