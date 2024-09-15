Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx put up a dominant performance to defeat the current #1 seed New York Liberty 88-79 Ã°Å¸â¢Å
Bridget Carleton led the way for the Lynx with 19 PTS & 5 3PM on 70 FG%! Napheesa Collier also added in a 18-PTS, 13 REB double-double of her own in the win.
